Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $80.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.93. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 over the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

