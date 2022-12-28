Capital Insight Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Capital Insight Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,054,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $17,942,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 71,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,823,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $151.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.48. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

