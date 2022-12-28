Central Bank & Trust Co. Takes $55,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $996,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WBD. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

About Warner Bros. Discovery

WBD opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

