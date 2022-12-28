ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 135,181 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,181 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

CAG stock opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $39.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.92%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.