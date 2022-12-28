Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 2,987 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 728.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $138.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.48.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

