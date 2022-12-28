Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.58 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $346.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.95. The firm has a market cap of $332.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.23.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

