Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 256.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,111 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,050,000 after buying an additional 39,659 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 121,148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,099,000 after buying an additional 55,962 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 34.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.12.

UNP stock opened at $210.32 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.39%.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

