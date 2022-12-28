Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,491 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,341,402,000 after purchasing an additional 225,783 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after buying an additional 191,341 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Illumina by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $615,199,000 after acquiring an additional 105,347 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Illumina by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after acquiring an additional 939,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in Illumina by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,379,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $254,389,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,435. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $188.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

