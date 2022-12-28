Nikulski Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,536 shares of company stock worth $27,705,963. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $130.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.64, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.93 and its 200-day moving average is $159.31. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $260.78.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

