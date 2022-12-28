Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Nutrien has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Nutrien has a payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nutrien to earn $12.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.82. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $67.23 and a 52-week high of $117.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $323,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTR. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.