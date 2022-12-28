CTC Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

CTC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 89.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 767.3% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $126.41 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $73.47 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.17 and a 200-day moving average of $117.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

