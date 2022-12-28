S.A. Mason LLC Sells 116 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

S.A. Mason LLC reduced its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Toro during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Toro by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total transaction of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Toro Price Performance

NYSE TTC opened at $114.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.45. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $115.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Toro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

