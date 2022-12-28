Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is S.A. Mason LLC’s 9th Largest Position

S.A. Mason LLC cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 1.8% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 225.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 47.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 71.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

Intuit Stock Down 0.4 %

Intuit stock opened at $383.11 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $658.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

