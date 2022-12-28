Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Grows Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.36.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $541.19 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $364.62 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $528.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.19.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

