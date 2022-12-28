Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Grows Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,768 shares during the period. W. P. Carey makes up 1.8% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 35.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,003,000 after buying an additional 43,783 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 9.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $79.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 168.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.