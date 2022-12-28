Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $350.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $357.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

