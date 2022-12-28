Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Buys 124,455 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,455 shares during the quarter. Unum Group comprises 5.8% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Unum Group worth $10,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Unum Group by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Unum Group by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unum Group Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNM. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.59. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

