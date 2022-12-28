First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in American Tower by 379.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $210.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.66. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.81.

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

