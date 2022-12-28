PSI Advisors LLC Has $33,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after buying an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,694,000 after buying an additional 2,556,537 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,700,000 after buying an additional 842,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,413,000 after buying an additional 786,443 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 686.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,844,000 after buying an additional 773,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,725 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,676 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.6 %

General Mills Announces Dividend

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.77. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

