Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $980,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 21.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 19.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 56.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 22,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Shares of FOXF opened at $90.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $171.80.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

