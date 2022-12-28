PSI Advisors LLC Sells 15,171 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,171 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 163,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 313,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBRG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.84. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.52%.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

