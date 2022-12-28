Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 1,385 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,097,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,036,635,000 after buying an additional 1,780,539 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after buying an additional 6,803,282 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,317,000 after acquiring an additional 851,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,428,000 after acquiring an additional 22,953,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Shares of SCHW opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

