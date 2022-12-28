First Heartland Consultants Inc. Raises Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,544,144 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,957,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,634,000 after buying an additional 126,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,582,000 after buying an additional 181,334 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,504,000 after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,525,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,991,000 after acquiring an additional 136,396 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $100.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $113.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

