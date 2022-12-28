Edmp Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Edmp Inc. lowered its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. UGI accounts for about 2.8% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 16.5% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 30,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in UGI in the third quarter valued at $1,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $47.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UGI to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

