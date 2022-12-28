Naples Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,306,000 after buying an additional 8,014,101 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,234 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,062.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,509,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335,089 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,220,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,851 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VTEB opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $54.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.46.

