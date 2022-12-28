GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,773 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in GSK by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 71,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on GSK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.72) to GBX 1,450 ($17.50) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($19.91) to GBX 1,535 ($18.53) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,583.57.

GSK Stock Down 0.4 %

GSK stock opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.63.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

