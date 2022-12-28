FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 285 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $99.20 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

