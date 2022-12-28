The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $190.48 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $191.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRV. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

