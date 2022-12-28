FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Invests $199,000 in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 20.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Celsius by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Celsius by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $1,111,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,246,674.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $105.03 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $122.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -50.01 and a beta of 1.87.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). Celsius had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

