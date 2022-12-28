Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $777,111,000. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $359,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.9 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $63.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.60.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

