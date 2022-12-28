Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,155 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Target by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after buying an additional 5,759,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Target by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,285,000 after buying an additional 725,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $48,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

Target Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $145.55 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.