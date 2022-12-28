Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,207,000 after buying an additional 332,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,507,000 after purchasing an additional 673,451 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,420 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,648,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,286,000 after purchasing an additional 115,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,837,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,003,000 after purchasing an additional 144,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.78.

WM stock opened at $159.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.46. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

