Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $6.97 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 4.1% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AbbVie by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1,706.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,324 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $162.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.97 and a 200-day moving average of $147.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.26 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

