Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 203,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.21. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $60.86 and a 12-month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.