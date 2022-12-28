Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 203,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:BMY opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.21. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $60.86 and a 12-month high of $81.43.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.