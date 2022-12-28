MBE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MBE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.5% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15,627.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,275,000 after buying an additional 424,762 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 32.0% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 723,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,350,000 after buying an additional 175,383 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 120.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 72,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 39,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.7% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

Shares of ABBV opened at $162.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $128.26 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

