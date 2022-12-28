Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 196 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 404.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $693.67.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.0 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $626.45 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $684.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $601.88 and its 200 day moving average is $586.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $14,137,355. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

