Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 65,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,636,000 after acquiring an additional 37,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,903 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 81,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,177,000 after acquiring an additional 21,724 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 875.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 2,270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,783,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Stock Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $1,316.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,255.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,233.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of -133.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.66 by ($4.49). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 65.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,483.33.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

