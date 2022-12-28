Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HLT. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Insider Activity

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $125.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.77. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.