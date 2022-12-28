Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $113.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.40. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $925.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.93 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 15.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,074,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

