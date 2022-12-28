Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 812 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SFBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,348,000 after buying an additional 470,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,867,000 after buying an additional 245,142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,231,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,537,000 after purchasing an additional 40,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 234,035.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 39,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SFBS opened at $68.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.53 and a 52-week high of $97.25. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.91.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.08). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $135.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.