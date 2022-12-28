Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

