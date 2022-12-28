Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.43.
NYSE ROP opened at $433.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $494.32. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08.
Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.
