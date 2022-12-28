Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Walmart by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $143.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.