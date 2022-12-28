Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 358 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $311,238,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,528 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $59.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

