Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 44.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508,871 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 296.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,340 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in AT&T by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after buying an additional 8,729,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 855,303.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,419,000 after buying an additional 7,509,566 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.39.

T stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $131.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

