The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Boosted by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,693 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Walt Disney by 44.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after buying an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,284,000 after buying an additional 165,075 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 16.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $883,923,000 after buying an additional 1,291,934 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $86.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.00. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.69 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

