John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Purchases 4,435 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,036 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 51,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $86.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.79 and its 200 day moving average is $101.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.69 and a 12-month high of $160.32. The stock has a market cap of $157.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

