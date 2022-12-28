UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.85-$22.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $324.00 billion-$324.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.32 billion. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $24.40-$24.90 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE UNH opened at $531.99 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $558.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $533.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $523.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $204,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

