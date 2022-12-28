Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92.
