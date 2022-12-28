Nikulski Financial Inc. Buys 190 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $405.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $434.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.26. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.32.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.